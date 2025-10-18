Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay mega-strike to see 5500 teachers and health workers march in Napier

Jack Riddell
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

NZNO members from Hawke's Bay Hospital striking over staffing numbers in December. Photo / Jack Riddell

NZNO members from Hawke's Bay Hospital striking over staffing numbers in December. Photo / Jack Riddell

As many as 6000 Hawke’s Bay workers are set to go on strike on Thursday, bringing some schools and surgeries to a halt and even unsettling the region’s A&P show.

October 23 is shaping up to be a day of disruption, with union members from various sectors of the public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save