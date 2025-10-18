NZEI

The NZ Education Institute’s communications adviser, Kirsten McDougall, said 2000 Hawke’s Bay primary and early-childhood teachers, principals, and support staff covered by its collective agreements would be striking.

Members had chosen to strike because the Government’s offers had not addressed their issues.

“Educators want to see all children supported in their education. There are still too many tamariki going without because of under-resourcing for teacher aides and learning support,” she said.

“Educators also want to be properly valued, so that we’re not losing more quality teachers to Australia.”

Some schools in the area had already scheduled teacher-only days on Thursday ahead of the Hawke’s Bay long weekend.

NZNO

The NZ Nurses Organisation said 2200 Hawke’s Bay members would join more than 36,000 members nationwide in striking from 11am to 3pm on Thursday.

NZNO Hawke’s Bay delegate Noreen McCallan, a registered nurse at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, said they were striking about the safety of their patients.

“We became health workers because we want to care for people, but staff shortages have become overwhelming and exhausting for many of us.

“Our patients are suffering longer because we can’t get to them as quickly as we should.”

PSA

Public Service Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons said 539 members from the region would be striking, and hospital appointments would be affected.

“Critical services such as emergency care will be staffed appropriately. Other healthcare appointments are very likely to be delayed.

“Like their colleagues around the country, staff at Hawke’s Bay Hospital and in community facilities around the region have been struggling with rising demand for their services and not enough staff to provide decent care.”

PPTA

Post Primary Teachers’ Association Te Wehengarua president Chris Abercrombie estimated about 800 of its Hawke’s Bay members would be striking.

“Thursday’s strike action shows there is a high level of dissatisfaction among a range of public service workers,” he said.

“If the Government doesn’t start making decent offers, which go some way towards meeting the needs of the various sectors, then there will be more strike action.”

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists senior communications adviser Andrew Chick said none of its members would be striking outside of the main centres.

The NZ Professional Firefighters Union would not be striking on Thursday, national secretary Wattie Watson said. However, some off-duty members would attend the rallies.

Public Service Commissioner, Health NZ and Simeon Brown respond

Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche has told RNZ he believes the latest pay offer for teachers is fair and fiscally responsible.

He was disappointed at the decision to strike, which was at a “really difficult time” for students.

Health NZ said planned strikes would affect “thousands of patients” and their care would be delayed for days before and after.

Health Minister Simeon Brown earlier told RNZ that the strikes were “deliberate politicking”.

Strike and ride day

The Hawke’s Bay A&P Show’s education day is the same day as the mega-strike.

It’s often a day when teachers take their classes to the Tōmoana Showgrounds to learn about rural life.

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society general manager Hannah Morrah said organisers were having to adapt with a ‘Strike and Ride Day’.

There would still be an education day, and students would be provided with content they could navigate with individual caregivers.

Students could learn about physics by taking advantage of two-for-one amusement ride ticket prices on Thursday, she said.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in the UK, Germany, and New Zealand.