“It’s amazing to see how much thought and skill goes into each piece,” says Kim Best, a competition and judging co-ordinator.

The competition will include categories for junior, intermediate, and senior garment makers, as well as handcrafts, hoodies, and an open section for wearable art.

Special awards will be presented for Best Upcycled Garment, Best Garment Made with Natural Fibres, and the Jenny Connor Memorial Award, which celebrates confidence and style.

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team of judges give their time and expertise to assess each entry.

This year’s catwalk judging panel comprises Lani Cunningham (third year EIT design student) and Christina Rhodes (fashion lecturer from EIT).

The making of the garments has already been carefully scrutinised by Barbara Bristow and Carol Rimmer, whose combined experience in textiles, design, and education ensures a fair and thoughtful process.

Competition organisers say their contribution is invaluable, and the Hawke’s Bay A&P Society extends heartfelt thanks for their commitment to nurturing young talent.

The overall winning school will be determined by a points system based on student placings, with the top school receiving a special prize.

Brother has provided a sewing machine for the winning school.

“As the final models take their walk and applause fills the marquee on Thursday morning, the Design, Make and Model Showcase will once again fulfil its mission,” Best said.

The mission, she said, is to “celebrate youth, creativity, and the power of design to connect and inspire”.

The Make and Model is one of numerous competitions and attractions at the show, from the rural base on which the show has been built over more than 160 years, to horse and events and other sports, the 4pm Friday parade, and the amusements carnival.

As was the case last year, long-range forecasts are for temperatures well into the 29s.