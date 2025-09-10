Organisers had also been waiting on a late-filed request to close Puketapu Rd around the winery for the event, but this did not affect the decision-making.

Now the venue is ready and the show is set to go ahead on the Saturday of Labour Weekend.

The band will be heading to the gig immediately after a three-week writing and recording session, working on their anticipated fifth album.

A band spokesperson said attendees can expect to be treated to a first taste of new material live.

Lead singer Matiu Walters said since the band’s days at Otago University, they’ve always shared new music live before releasing their records.

“The fans have always been so essential to Six60, it’s a way to give back before the world has the album,” Walters said.

“We have some surprises for everyone in the Hawke’s Bay and with how long winter seems to have been, a little pre-summer kick off in a vineyard feels long overdue.”

Shed 530 Estate Chief Winemaker Kel Dixon said the concert delay allowed the team to “get some ducks in a row”.

The concert area at Shed 530 will be out the back of the restaurant and is expected to accommodate 4000-5000 people. It includes a parking area, bar and food installations, and stage.

Dixon said the stage will face the restaurant.

“So it’ll be quite an intimate show,” Dixon said.

Shed 530 Estate Chief Winemaker Kel Dixon in front of where Six60 will play on October 25. Photo / Jack Riddell

An HDC spokesperson said a traffic management plan had been submitted and approved.

There will be no road closures on Puketapu Rd on the day of the concert, but there will be stop/go controls in place to allow pedestrians to safely cross the road.

“We’re looking forward to a brilliant show from one of New Zealand’s best-loved bands,” the spokesperson said.

Opening for the band will be Napier’s Makayla, bringing her brand of loved up and smooth R&B-soul tracks laced with reggae influences.

It will be the first show on Six60’s summer calendar, which includes shows at the Sydney Opera House Steps, The Chatham Islands, and Homegrown.

Tickets are available online.

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and has worked in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.