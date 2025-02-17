- Hawke’s Bay local Makayla released her debut single Nature of Love on Six60’s label on Valentine’s Day.
- The song blends pop, soul, R&B and reggae, and explores the challenges and truths of love.
- Makayla, of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga and Te Whakatōhea descent, aims to share Māori culture globally.
A young Hawke’s Bay woman has released her loved-up debut single on Six60’s record label on Valentine’s Day, calling it the best gift she could have hoped for.
Nature of Love finds 21-year-old Napier resident Makayla blending pop melodies with soaring soul and R&B, infectious background vocals, and a grooving reggae-tinged production, crafting a vibrantly tender track that speaks to what it means to know a wāhine’s heart.
Makayla composed the song at a songwriting camp in Mangawhai alongside Six60, Norwegian duo Nico and Vinz, and Matt Sadgrove from Sons of Zion. Makayla says the “vibes that everyone put into the song have come through”.
“The song is about the different aspects of love and how it can be challenging and there are hardships, but it’s how you make it out,” Makayla said.