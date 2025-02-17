“It’s also challenging whether ‘your person’ can deal with the truth of love, the nature of love.”

Hawke's Bay-based artist Makayla has released her debut single Nature of Love on Six60's Massive Records label.

Signed to Six60’s Massive Records label, this is Makayla’s first major single with the label and she says she couldn’t have thought of anyone better to back her up as an emerging artist.

“They’re an amazing team,” Makayla said.

“I can feel that they are all so genuine and they just want to help their artists grow, and it’s just beautiful that they want to give the help they never really had when they first began.”

Of Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga and Te Whakatōhea descent, Makayla calls herself a proud Māori wāhine, and says she will carry it with her for the rest of her life.

“As an artist, I want to share my culture wherever I go and hopefully bring it far and wide over the world,” she said.

Makayla will be opening for Six60 when they play at Shed 530 Estate Winery on October 25. She feels as if 2025 is her year.

“The plan is to put out another song, hopefully very soon and then we just want to find as many opportunities as we can to kind of get my music out there,” she said.

“I’m working very, very hard and grabbing any opportunity that I can and I hope to perform a lot and maybe even have my own small little tour and play somewhere in the Bay, you never know.

“I just want to keep striving to be authentic and relatable to anyone who needs that kind of person.”

