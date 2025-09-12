Inside the survival game as a Hawke’s Bay fashion retailer

Darren Olsen at Alexanders Apparel in Hastings, where he has diversified the long-running store to include women’s clothing alongside men’s wear. Photo / Rafaella Melo
A beloved menswear company with 50 years of Napier history became the latest casualty of tough economic conditions for retailers last week.
But owners of upmarket clothing stores that remain - including one with almost exactly the same name in Hastings - say even though they’ve seen better times, theywon’t all fall like dominos. Rafaella Melo reports.
Darren Olsen is happy to admit his business’ name might be a bit confusing for customers at the moment.
Olsen owns Alexanders Apparel in Hastings and is still very much open for business.
“It’s definitely worthwhile because most of the sales were generated from outside the district, but a lot of people use it for researching, so locals will still look on there and may come into the shop doing a comparison.”
Olsen says high street retail isn’t growing, and most of the growth is online.
“But you can still provide a really good shopping experience in store, which is what keeps people coming in.”
Olsen is banking on a summer lift in sales to make things feel a little more comfortable.
And there is hope that it’ll happen.
Just down the road, Octave Mettle’s co-owner Amandeep Kaur said the warmer months usually see business double.