Restricted speed limits during major roadworks at Devil's Elbow, on State Highway 2, between Napier and Wairoa. Dozens of restricted speed signs were stolen from SH2 and SH5 (Napier-Wairoa) work sites over the weekend. Photo / NZME

A 56-year-old man is set to appear in court charged over the theft of 50 temporary road signs found in the boot of his car by police.

The man’s alleged theft occurred on the highways of Hawke’s Bay at the weekend.

Police said the man, from Lower Hutt, was alleged to have stolen 50 signs from road work sites on State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Napier and on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō on Sunday.