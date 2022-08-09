Major facelift for one of Napier's most striking buildings

Doug Ducker and Scott Dunnett, from the T&G Building body corporate, are excited about the revamp. Photo / Warren Buckland

One of Napier's most recognisable buildings is set to be given a major facelift, with works getting under way this week.

The T&G Building, known as The Dome, at 1 Emerson St, has long been a striking feature of Napier's Art Deco-era architecture and was completed in 1936, just a few years after the earthquake which flattened much of the city.

The body corporate which represents the building's six private owners has decided to give the outside of the building a major revamp.

The works include a fresh paint, recommissioning of the clock (which has not been working for roughly a decade), roof repairs, and removal of redundant lighting.

The beautiful building is in for a facelift. Photo / Warren Buckland

The paint job won't alter its current colour palette.

Works will take under a year to complete and an agreement has been made with the council that all the scaffolding will be removed in time for the Art Deco Festival in February 2023.

T&G Building body corporate chairman Doug Ducker said there were no significant defects to fix, but the owners wanted to be proactive and give it a "top-to-bottom facelift".

"It will protect the building for the next 20 or 30 years."

Scott Dunnett and Doug Ducker, from the T&G Building body corporate, in front of the iconic building. Photo / Warren Buckland

He said he was unsure of the last time it received a major revamp.

The building itself is known as stripped classical style, as opposed to Art Deco style, due to its design which includes a domed clock tower.

Ducker said there would be extensive use of scaffolding in different stages during the project, as per an agreement with Napier City Council.

"This will see the Emerson St frontage worked on first, followed by the Marine Parade frontage and finally the corner facade extending up to the clock tower."

The iconic Art Deco-era building in 2000. Photo / Art Deco Trust

The T&G Building was originally the home of Temperance and General Insurance Co, from which its name originates.

It has passed hands over the years, and is now owned by six private owners across separate titles, and includes popular businesses on the ground floor such as Lone Star Restaurant and Starbucks.

Ducker said all businesses which operate in the building would continue to operate during the works.

The cost of the project has not been disclosed. The building is a heritage-listed site.