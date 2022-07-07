Overview of the three parks looking to get fresh Reserve Management Plans from Hastings District Council. Photo / Supplied

Overview of the three parks looking to get fresh Reserve Management Plans from Hastings District Council. Photo / Supplied

Three Draft Reserve Management Plans have been released by the Hastings District Council (HDC) for public consultation.

Once all submissions are in, by September 2, the council will consider the community's feedback before finalising the plans.

This will be the first time Eskdale Park and Frimley Park will have a reserve management plan, while the plan covering Tainui, Tanner, Tauroa and Hikanui Reserves in the Havelock Hills is being reviewed.

Over the past 12 months, each plan has undergone a separate community engagement process.

Hastings District Council assets manager Craig Thew said the council is now looking for broader feedback.

"There is a very strong appetite within our community for increased biodiversity, particularly the restoration of indigenous planting, and a strong interest in knowing the history of our reserves, both pre-and post-European settlement.

"Our job is to pull together and balance the diverse needs and views of our community, then prepare draft plans for everyone to have a further say on," he said.

The Havelock Hills and Eskdale plans propose significant indigenous plantings.

First-ever HDC reserve management plan for Eskdale Park Photo / Duncan Brown

Eskdale Park's plan will include planting an indigenous forest on an area of the park currently leased for grazing.

A new playground will replace the ageing play pieces, while a new accessible toilet facility and an accessible perimeter track will make the park more welcoming for people using wheelchairs and pushchairs.

Planting and seating are planned to help keep dogs and vehicles out of the play area and off the cricket oval.

In response to the Hawke's Bay Mountain Bike Club wanting access to the PanPac Forest via the park, HDC's plan lays out how such an application would be managed and where it might fit in, should one be received.

Within Tainui Reserve, the focus will be on protecting the ancient Hikanui Pā site.

The Tainui Reserve plan says existing exotic trees will need to be removed as they threaten the pā site. Boardwalks may also be built around the site to protect sensitive areas from foot traffic.

There are big plans for Tainui Reserve, in the Havelock North Hills. Photo / Warren Buckland

"The pā site is a small but incredibly important part of Tainui Reserve. Under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act, we must protect the heritage site and all work undertaken on and around the site will be overseen by Heritage NZ," Thew said.

He was pleased to see how much interest there is in the pā site and its history, both at the Havelock Hills workshop and through community feedback.

"We have been working very closely with mana whenua on this, and they will lead this element of the plan," Thew said.

Completion of the mountain bike track in Tainui Reserve and further separation of biking and walking tracks is proposed to address issues raised by reserve users over the conflict between walkers and bikers.

In the plan, informal jumps in Tainui Reserve would be removed, as they are too close to the pā site, and the plan includes a proposal to expand and formalise the jumps area in Tauroa.

Other initiatives for the reserve include play equipment, the planting of edible trees (fruit and nut), and Keith Sands Grove entry parking changes.

There will be a new reserve management plan for Frimley Park in Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

At Frimley Park, the plan proposes improved roadside carparking, a sensory garden, making better connections between the different elements of the park, expanding the playground, incorporating adult fitness equipment into the park and constructing a new toilet facility.

Thew said there is much more, and recommends people read the plans or the summary documents.

"We have had massive input from the community so far, and I thank everyone who has been involved. We are really looking forward to receiving feedback during this next formal stage of consultation," Thew said.

Copies of the draft plans can be viewed at libraries in Hastings, at the Hastings District Council customer services centre in Lyndon Rd, Hastings, or online at: www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz.

Additionally, the Eskdale Park draft plan can be viewed at Napier and Taradale's public libraries and the Hawke's Bay Regional Council customer service centre.

Submissions close on Friday September 2. Submission forms are available from the customer services centre or libraries.

Submissions can be made on hard copy forms (free post address on the form), online at www.myvoicemychoice.co.nz or by emailing parks@hdc.govt.nz.