A classic car at the vintage market.

If you don't really need an excuse to dress up, here's one anyway.

Napier's Winter Warmer Vintage market has been going for three years and is back with 26 stalls ranging from vintage clothing, jewellery, handbags, hats, homeware, rockabilly and pinup accessories, skincare, candles, petticoats and more, says event organiser Rose Olliver, aka Miss Cecelia Rose.

She says the idea for the market, held this Saturday at Tamatea High School, came about after she'd moved here from Auckland four years ago where she'd been running a vintage market there.

"A friend and I were lamenting the lack of winter events. In summer it's back-to-back car shows, vintage events and swap meets and then nothing all winter. We missed seeing our friends."

Rose says it's a good excuse to get dressed up, catch up with friends and whanau and support small businesses through the quiet winter months.

"Being inside, there's no issue with the weather. It stops everyone hibernating for one weekend and encourages everyone to get out and take part in Winter Deco events happening around town as well."

Rose says she received "amazing feedback from the public" after the first market.

"People said there was nothing like it here and it was awesome to see something more 50s vibe. Our stallholders are both local and from all over the North Island as it's a niche market."

The Winter Warmer Vintage Market will also be selling menswear including some cool bomber jackets and tees, Rose says.

"There will be both true vintage and reproduction vintage, ranging from the 1920s-1970s, but mostly a 1940s/1950s vibe. Being winter deco we made sure we have some local art deco enthusiasts in our midst."

Cranford Hospice is getting on board with a big stall full of vintage treasures and there will be a coffee cart, sprinkles of joy (cupcakes) and a sausage sizzle and bacon butty fundraiser, "so you or the kids won't go hungry".

Rose says Tamatea High School makes a perfect venue.

"The space is big enough to have everyone except food and coffee inside and they are really easy to deal with. The school gets money for the hire of the gym and this year we have Buckingham Guards Marching Club doing the sausage sizzle as a fundraiser."

The market has a "chilled out" vibe, with 40s or 50s music playing over the speaker".

"There'll be lots of chatter with people catching up because it's been a while since they saw each other. I make sure there are hot drinks available and plenty of space for prams, wheelchairs and people to walk and talk around all the stalls."

Between 400-500 people are expected across the course of the day, some of them dressed up for the occasion.

"We have people like me that dress pinup every day and others who rock up in their jeans and a hoody. All decades and styles welcome."

There will be a hair and makeup artist on site in the morning, for anyone wanting to get glammed up or try a new look.

"A lot of the Art Deco crew pop in on their way to other events, hoping to grab a bargain. They always look amazing in their tweed and fur stoles. And many of the Rock 'n Roll clubs often stop by, so lots of circle skirts and petticoats makes for a really fun crowd."

Rose says if someone wants to try dressing pinup or vintage for the first time, this is a great way to get started.

"I'm often stopped in the street about my pretty dresses and have had many great conversations about how I got started dressing this way. Now it's a lifestyle for me and many others.

"I'd love to show anyone who is interested, how to change up their style. Sometimes it's baby steps and will start with one dress, a few bangles and next thing your wardrobe is full of pretty clothing. What we love is that the vintage style suits all body shapes, styles and ages. We will have a couple of classic cars out the front to get photos with too."

■ ■ More details via the Facebook event or visit https://www.missceceliarose.com/blogs/news/winter-warmer-vintage-market-napier

The Details:

What: Winter Warmer Vintage market

When: Saturday, July 16, 9am-3pm

Where: Tamatea High School, entry via 61 Freyberg Ave, Tamatea.

Info: Gold coin entry and go in the draw to win a food hamper. More details about the event and stallholders in the Facebook event or via Miss Cecelia Rose on social media https://www.missceceliarose.com/blogs/news/winter-warmer-vintage-market-napier