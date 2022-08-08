Hawke's Bay's cultural gems vying for heritage awards

The late Hawke's Bay architect John Scott is lauded as one of the country's great modernists. Photo Supplied

This week heralds the launch of the inaugural Hawke's Bay Heritage Awards – a significant new programme designed to recognise and celebrate those whose talents and energies preserve our region's cultural heritage.

Entries have opened, with the inaugural Heritage Awards due to be presented at a gala ceremony at ToiToi, Hastings Municipal Building on Wednesday November 9.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Heritage Awards is being established by the region's five Councils and the Art Deco Trust, with additional support from Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Historic Places Aotearoa, Historic Places Hawke's Bay, and Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated.

Barbara Arnott, chairwoman of the awards says the initiative programme is "an exciting opportunity to celebrate and nurture the preservation of Hawke's Bay's cultural heritage.

"The people who called Te Matau a Māui - Hawke's Bay home in the past have left their mark on the place we all call home today through their sites of significance, the places they built, the artifacts they left behind and the stories they told.

This piece of Art Deco class in Pepper Street, Hastings, is often visited by the style's enthusiasts. Photo NZME

"Their legacies gift us our sense of place, our sense of belonging and our sense of identity. They tell the stories of our past and our progress as a region.

"The awards are our opportunity to recognise the hugely talented people and organisations throughout Hawke's Bay who preserve and conserve this vital heritage for all of us to enjoy and experience," Arnott said.

To be held every two years, the awards recognise excellence in heritage and history conservation, heritage tourism and heritage storytelling, and will promote the values of world-class heritage retention and conservation to the wider community.

A judging panel of nationally recognised and skilled heritage experts will decide the winners across eight award categories.

"Nominations are now open until 31 August 2022, so we encourage people and organisations check out the Award categories and to submit their entries. Being the inaugural Awards, we expect the 2022 event will set a high bar and provide much-deserved recognition for those who inspire us to connect with our past."

Arnott said she and the organisers anticipate the awards will draw considerable interest from the region's heritage sector and she encourages people to visit www.heritageawards.co.nz for entry details.