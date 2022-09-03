The branch is set to close permanently later this month. Photo / Paul Taylor

The branch is set to close permanently later this month. Photo / Paul Taylor

BNZ has decided to close its branch in Taradale, citing low usage as the main reason behind the move.

However, the decision has drawn criticism "considering a high percentage of elderly people domiciled in the area".

BNZ's next-closest branch is in Napier CBD which is about a 10-minute drive from Taradale.

The branch will close permanently on September 22 and is only currently open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Taradale branch was temporarily closed between November 2021 and June of this year because of staffing issues.

BNZ says the decision will not result in job losses, with impacted staff moving to the Napier branch.

Meanwhile another bank, ASB, also closed its branch in Taradale in 2020. ANZ and Westpac still have branches in the suburb.

A BNZ spokesman said customers "simply aren't visiting some of our branches".

"Three-quarters of our customers are digitally active and many are using phone banking and Smart ATMs," he said.

"BNZ Taradale has one of the lowest rates of usage across our entire branch network, even before the impact of Covid, and the main task done in branch is loading PINs onto cards, which can be done online or on the phone."

A smart ATM will remain in Taradale for BNZ customers.

The move, which was announced last week, resulted in a backlash on social media.

One person posted: "No regards to consumers considering a high percentage of elderly people domiciled in the area."

BNZ does have a dedicated over-70s phone line, which reroutes customers over the age of 70 when they call the general line on 0800 275 269.