Being blind doesn't hold Sparrow back.

When four-month-old domestic medium haired cat Sparrow was taken into the Napier SPCA with a serious infection in one eye in May, what had started as a small scratch ended up having devastating consequences. The infection then spread to the other eye, which was also removed.

Despite being completely blind, her personality was not affected and a few months later, she is now the perfect feline pet for new owners Melissa Marie, husband Jase and daughter Ellen.

Melissa says adopting Sparrow was good timing.

"Our daughter Elle had just recently lost her cat to a hit and run, so I said when she was ready, we could go to the SPCA and adopt one."

Melissa says her family has always been about rescuing animals.

"It's about giving them a second chance of life in a loving home environment. Our first cat came from the SPCA as well."

Melissa says Elle felt the need to find a 'special needs' cat.

"We went to the Hastings SPCA first and Elle saw a cat there with one eye, but didn't feel a bond that she was searching for. We followed her instinct to look at the Napier SPCA as well and were approached to see if we were interested in looking at a special needs cat. Elle's eyes lit up, so we did. Once she saw Sparrow, that was it, the bond was felt and she was the special needs cat she was after."

Melissa says Sparrow is a hard case.

"She's just as playful as any kitten. She waits until you walk past and then pounces on your leg, attacks you while making the bed, every morning. She antagonises our other cat Athena, always wanting to play and following her around. The latest is annoying Athena to make her move off her blanket so she can lay there instead."

Sparrow has adjusted to her new 'forever home' as if she's always been there.

"She relaxes by the fire in the evening and sleeps with Elle each night. She's very talkative and lets you know what she wants and who she wants it from."

Her lack of eyesight hasn't stopped her 'seeing'.

"She'll sit like she is staring out the window or she'll be 'looking' at you and following your every move with her head. She'll meow in the hallway until Elle wanders down to see what the matter is, then Sparrow will pounce at her and chase her all the way to the lounge with Elle calling out. 'It was a trap, it was a trap'."

Melissa says she compensates for having no sight by adopting "absolutely amazing hearing".

"All her toys have bells in them and she attacks them with such accuracy you'd think she could see. Except for the odd wall to face meeting amidst playtime, when she wanders around the house and behaves like she can see. Even to the point of picking up your phone to take a photo, she'll look straight at the camera."

Melissa says adopting from the SPCA has been such a rewarding experience.

"To save an animal and knowing each one is fully immunised and desexed before you take them home gives you peace of mind for their future and yours."