A 3D artist impression of what the new Flaxmere skate plaza could possibly look like once complete by the end of this year. Photo / Supplied

A perimeter fence has been installed, a blessing performed, and now the work can begin on the new Flaxmere Skate Plaza.

The new skate park will be replacing an existing skate bowl behind Flaxmere Village.

Construction will start early in May by removing the old skate bowl, which makes way for residential and commercial development.

The new skate park area on Henderson Road and Swansea Road was chosen for its high visibility and proximity to the playground, public toilets and drinking fountain.

The Hastings District Council said visibility is a proven deterrent to anti-social behaviour.

Earlier this week, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst was joined by Hastings District Council chief executive Nigel Bickle, contractors from Angus McMillan Concrete, council staff and Flaxmere community members to bless the site.

A karakia and blessing were led by the council's principal Māori advisor Charles Ropotini and Flaxmere Christian Fellowship Pastor Nigel Woodley, to usher in construction of the state of the art skate park.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a "stunning day" to bless the park.

The Flaxmere skate plaza project will align with the William Nelson and Havelock North skate parks.

Blessing at Flaxmere Skate plaza site with Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst, HDC chief executive Nigel Bickle, Angus McMillan Concrete contractors, council staff and community members. Photo / Supplied

"This will be an awesome addition to the wonderful things happening in Flaxmere.

We can't wait till we are standing here opening the Flaxmere Skate Plaza. It is certainly fabulous Flaxmere's time," Hazlehurst said.

The plaza design was created with ideas from more than 200 skateboarders, scooter riders, school students, parents and Flaxmere residents.

The plaza, covering more than 1375m2 square metres, incorporates quarter pipes, ledges, rails, stairs, ramps, kerbs and bowls as well as more than 20 other elements identified on the skaters' and scooter riders' wish-list.

The features cater to different abilities, making it an exciting challenge for everyone.

There will also be a kiosk with an outdoor seating area, seating in and around the plaza and existing trees will be retained to provide shade.

Flaxmere councillor and Hastings ambassador Henare O'Keefe said the long-awaited construction of the skate bowl plaza ushered in the dreams and aspirations of the wider Flaxmere community, particularly its rangatahi.

"The plaza is designed to cater to their needs, as prescribed by them," O'Keefe said.

Barring any unforeseen delays, the plaza build is anticipated to be finished by the end of the year.

"This plaza is a vehicle that says in no uncertain terms: Pāharakeke youth and families, it is your time, you are important, you matter," the Flaxmere councillor said.