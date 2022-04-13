Artist impression of what the Municipal Building will look like when completed. Photo / Supplied

The first tenants have been revealed for the redeveloped Municipal Building in Hastings, which will make people's mouths water.

They include Craft & Social (an eatery and bar), Cellar 495 (a boutique wine cellar and bar), Long Island delicatessen and takeaway foods, Ākina (a gallery) and the new Hastings i-SITE and Visitor Information Centre.

The revamped Municipal Building includes a row of ground-floor shops and commercial space which will be home to those new tenants, as well as a laneway where people can enjoy a bite or drink.

An exact opening date is yet to be revealed for the revamped Municipal Building but it is expected to be around mid-year.

Hastings District Council has almost completed its multi-million dollar project to earthquake strengthen and redevelop the grand building on Heretaunga Street East, which has been closed since 2014.

The laneway where people can enjoy a bite or drink. Pictured is Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and council's group manager corporate Bruce Allan. Photo / Supplied

Council group manager corporate Bruce Allan said the council was delighted at the range and quality of the businesses that had signed up as foundation tenants.

"We have secured world-class businesses run by people who are experienced leaders in their field and council looks forward to introducing them in detail in the coming months," he said.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was an exciting step.

"Our city centre already has a stellar line-up of hospitality and retail businesses and we know these exciting new additions in the Municipal Building will appeal to Hawke's Bay locals and visitors, and further enhance our great central city offering."