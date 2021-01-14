Local Focus: Napier's high-flying scooter champs

Napier is hosting the NZ Scooter Nationals. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Scooter enthusiasts are descending on Hawke's Bay for the sport's biggest event in Hawke's Bay on Saturday.

The Australasian Scooter Association New Zealand Nationals will be held at Napier's Bay Skate on Marine Parade. More than 100 riders and 800 spectators are expected.

Bay Skate manager Justin Dwyer said "a lot of money" would be up for grabs.

"This is a professional sport," he said.

"Riders who qualify here get to go to Australia to compete."

Freestyle scootering is one of the fastest-growing extreme sports in the world, with plenty of locals competitive in their divisions, Dwyer said.

"Ryan Pedlow is a star to keep an eye on, Alexandra Madson - currently world number two - is going to be there.

"Quinn Heath-Murrell is doing his first New Zealand Nationals – we believe he is going to come first.

"There's quite a few locals - those are just a few off the top of my head."

Spectators will fill a stadium originally built for performing seals and dolphins at the Napier City Council site, formerly Marineland.

New ramps have recently been built, sporting a proprietary surface made in Australia.

The new ramps match the scale of the stadium, appropriate for the growing sport.

Dwyer estimated 80 per cent of Bay Skate users were on scooters.

"Scooters to me, are more popular if not as popular, as rugby.

"No disrespect to rugby but you train for an hour, maybe two, a session.

'Scooters you are riding six, seven, eight hours a day.

"You are part of a community here. You are not judged against the team, it is just you and your own ability to progress in your own way possible.

"We are passionate about our sport and can't thank the Quest enough for sponsoring the accommodation and the city council for ultimately funding it all for us."

Bay Skate employee Alexandra Madson is setting her hopes high, with the competition offering a Golden Ticket of direct qualification for the World Roller Games.

"I placed second at worlds last year, so this year I am hoping to take that top spot.

"I'm super-excited to be among it."

Tickets for the Saturday event are just $6 online and $10 at the door.

