Local Focus: Hastings' free public art tours

Free public art tours in Hastings. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

The free public art tour in Hastings is much more than an interesting stroll. It gives a unique insight into what makes the Hawke's Bay district tick. From war murals to pou, it gives a real sense of people and place.

Hastings City Art Gallery Public Programmes coordinator Elham Salari said Hastings should be proud of its public art.

"We have got lots of artworks in different styles and from different artists - New Zealand artists," she said.

"We've got artworks that represent our local community but at the same time, we've got an artwork - a mural - that represents a national event as well.

"In the recent years we've seen a few more murals added, which is quite exciting. The more artworks the better. We've got amazing ones in Hastings."

The latest mural, on the exterior of Hastings Library, is a response to the Christchurch mosque shootings.

"Public arts represent the history and the people of a place, so they are quite important in terms of telling those stories.

"At the same time they add a lot of value to society, in terms of the cultural aspect of them, aesthetic aspect of them and also the economic aspect of them.

"They bring visitors to town to see them and at the same time, they create a sense of belonging and a sense of pride for the local community.

"Imagine being a child in Hastings and growing up seeing those sheep in the CBD by the fountain: Molly, Polly, Sally, Susie and Chloe the black sheep.

"You grow up jumping on them, playing on them, taking selfies on them, taking pictures for your family. You will never forget those sheep."

The tour takes about 90 minutes, and leaves from the foyer of the Hastings Art Gallery at 11am on Saturdays. A minimum of five people are needed for the tour to proceed.

