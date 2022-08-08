Taradale Library customer service lead Vanessa Langman with author Ellie Tambour ahead of her book reveal. Photo / Paul Taylor

Ellie Tambour was looking for answers, but it wasn't until her then 5-year-old son became very sick that she began to ask questions.

Ellie's son was diagnosed with Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome (KTS), a rare disorder found at birth. Ellie was curious to find out where the illness had come from and so the journey of a lifetime began. She has co-written Little Girl Lost with friend Leanne Warr, a biography about the truths, secrets and lies she dug up in her search. Her book will be launched at the Taradale Library this Friday, August 12.

"I'm finding it hard to read the book — it's quite emotional. I thought, 'oh my God, that happened to me'," she says.

Ellie is adopted and says she wanted to find out more about the origins of her son's disease.

"Being adopted you're not told anything. People need to know their medical background. I got curious and started looking."

She says the book may help others on their own journeys, but that wish comes with a warning.

"I found my birth mother — it was not a good meeting. A lot of people lie."

Ellie says the hope is that the biological family will welcome you with open arms.

"I wanted to know why, who my father is — everything. But she was a born liar. She took big secrets to her grave."

Ellie says the search is now finished, after trawling through the records and piecing together the story of her history.

"It became like a jigsaw — a library of lies. Not everyone gets the dream. This is my reality."

She credits the help she received at the Taradale Library, where she spent many months working alongside a genealogist and customer service lead, Vanessa Langman.

"The library has been wonderful. I couldn't have done it without them. It was my home away from home. I did everything from there."

Ellie believes a person's DNA and genealogy are so important to finding out who we are.

"I wouldn't have found the missing link without technology. There is free access to all the information at the library."

She has since spoken with a cousin she never knew she had, who paid for a genealogist to finish placing the last piece of the puzzle.

"Some people's reality is different to the fairytale dream. After writing the book, I feel complete. I know who I am now."

■ The Details:

What: Little Girl Lost book launch

When: Friday, August 12, 11am-12noon

Where: Taradale Library

Information: Ellie will read excerpts from her book and will be open to answering questions.