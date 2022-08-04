Future Prospect from Havelock North High School, directed by Joe Christensen, is one of the four choir groups going to the Cadenza comp. Photo / Supplied

Future Prospect from Havelock North High School, directed by Joe Christensen, is one of the four choir groups going to the Cadenza comp. Photo / Supplied

Four Hawke's Bay secondary schools have been selected for the Cadenza Choir Competition in Wanganui from August 15 to 16.

Following the Big Sing regional competition, held in multiple towns around the North Island, 12 secondary school choir groups were chosen to go through to Cadenza.

The four Hawke's Bay high school choir groups attending Cadenza are Celtic Heart from Taradale High School, Ad Lucem from Napier Girls' High School, Up Close from Woodford House and Future Prospect from Havelock North High School.

Cadenza combines a competitive, finale-style event with massed workshops featuring international choral specialist Elise Bradley, who also acts as an adjudicator.

The two-day event will finish with a public gala concert where all choirs at the festival showcase an item from their Cadenza repertoire and sing together - more than 300 voices - to music prepared by Bradley.