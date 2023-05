Traffic snarled up after a crash on Links Road mid-afternoon Tuesday. Photo Paul Taylor

30 May, 2023 04:50 AM

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle on Links Rd this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said one motorist suffered moderate injuries in the 3.15pm incident.

The road was initially blocked, but has since reopened.