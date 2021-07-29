Lincoln University student wins Silver Fern Farms scholarship

Molly with her family out on the farm. From left is Bruce, Molly, Georgina, Chrissina and Hannah.

Molly Donald credits her parents with teaching her good values which are helping her achieve her dreams.

The Lincoln University student was the recipient of a Silver Fern Farms scholarship at awards held in early July.

She said she felt privileged and honoured winning the scholarship, which asked applicants how they saw themselves "being a food hero in the red meat industry".

Donald grew up on a farm near Dannevirke, where her family have a sheep and beef farm with a Hereford Stud.

Molly Donald receiving her scholarship from Silver Fern Farms chief executive Simon Limmer.

She is now studying a Bachelor of Agricultural Science, with a minor in marketing.

She said she didn't think she would have appreciated a different upbringing.

"We've been extremely privileged.

"We did what any other farming family does I guess. Just get out there and get the job done.

"I think it taught us quite a lot of good values. Mum and Dad bought the farm about 13 years ago and they taught us how to work hard and how to go about achieving your dreams."

She said her parents taught her that "if you really want something hard enough you're going to have to work for it".

"Mum and Dad epitomised that through our childhood. I'm just incredibly grateful to them for sharing and passing on their values to us as kids."

Donald wants to go on to study soil biology and how to produce healthy soil, which would lead to a better end product in red meat.

She hopes to work in the red meat industry at the completion of her studies.

"I like how hard-working the farming industry is. There's definitely something special about providing primary produce for the country and for the globe.

"The fact that we can do that on hills and over any kind of country, or most parts of the country around New Zealand without the use of great big housing plans and any grain feeding and things like they do overseas.

"We're just 100 per cent grass fed so it's pretty special to be able to be a part of such a high-producing industry and I guess what I plan to do in the future is continue that."

The 2021 Plate to Pasture Youth Scholarship awarded six future industry leaders $5000 each.

Silver Fern Farms co-chair Rob Hewett said that since launching the scholarship in 2017, $160,000 has been awarded to 32 young people.

"As our business continues to transform into the modern market-led food company we aspire to be, we will need smart, young talent to support that success. Our Plate to Pasture Scholarship continues to attract and inspire the leaders of tomorrow and we're delighted to set these young people on the path to a bright future in our sector."