'Industry first': Unison taking charge with new green-build substation in Hastings

Unison hopes the new Windsor Substation, seen here as a conceptual design, will certified as a Living Building Challenge building. Image / Supplied

Construction is well underway on a new Windsor Substation on Sylvan Rd in Parkvale, Hastings, which Unison hopes will be an industry first.

Equipment on the current site was identified as reaching the end of its useful life, and the upgrade and replacement of the substation equipment required a new building.

The new substation will be a "first of its kind" in the country, and aims to be certified as a Living Building Challenge building, using net zero energy.

Work on the new Windsor Substation on Sylvan Rd in Parkvale, Hastings, is well underway. Photo / Supplied

Work on the new standalone substation began in May this year. It is being installed in front of an existing building measuring 6m x 11m.

Replacement of the switchboard will include construction of a new switch room; replacing the 11kV switchboard, associated cabling and the existing mechanical protection relays; installation of arc flash protection; and partial discharge monitoring of the 11kV switchboard.

Salvaged materials have been used alongside products that are healthier and non-toxic compared to traditional building materials.

The substation is designed to be scalable and replicable, providing a platform to realise the benefits of sustainability for the future of substations and ultimately for the community and the network.

Salvaged materials will be used alongside products that are healthier and non-toxic compared to traditional building materials. Image/ Supplied

Unison project engineering team leader Paul Humphreys said the building had potential to not only help meet future demand, but to set a precedent for the wider electricity industry.

"We ultimately hope this small substation can become a showcase of sustainability, and in doing so, continue Unison's leadership role in this sector.

"The substation upgrade will provide Unison with a platform to reap the benefits of sustainability for the future of substations, and ultimately the community and the network."

With work hoped to be completed soon, the substation will control power for about 3000 homes when it is officially opened early next year.