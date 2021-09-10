One seriously injured as crash at Devil's Elbow closes State Highway 2 between Napier and Wairoa

Emergency services were alerted at 1.45pm to the crash in the vicinity of the Devil's Elbow on State Highway 2. Photo / Google Maps

A rescue helicopter and other emergency services were this afternoon at the scene of a serious crash in which a man was reported to be seriously injured and trapped in the wreckage of a truck between Napier and Wairoa.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.45pm to the crash in the vicinity of the Devil's Elbow on State Highway 2, and a man was soon reported to be trapped in the truck which had overturned.

Fire and Emergency NZ had sent one crew from Bay View Volunteer Brigade, and three units from Napier including a rescue unit and operational support.

Police in Napier confirmed delays were expected on the highway and a heavy haulage vehicle was being requested to help at the scene.

The Hawke's Bay rescue helicopter landed near the scene soon after 2.30pm, and at least one ambulance was also at the scene.

Other details were not immediately available but the road was closed by the crash, to enable the helicopter to land and a rescue to take place.

