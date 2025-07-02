More than 750m of copper was stolen from a railway bridge north of Clive. Photo / Bevan Conley

They help power the trains and alert people to when they are coming, but someone in Hawke’s Bay is stealing them.

Police are asking the public in Hawke’s Bay to report any suspicious activity around railway crossings and bridges in their community, after close to a kilometre of copper cable was stolen in only a week.

Senior Constable Pehi Potaka said in the week beginning June 23, more than 750m of copper cable was stolen from the railway bridge north of Clive, along with four level crossing bells stolen from railway crossings between April 12 and May 12.

Potaka said it was extremely concerning and a huge public safety risk.

“Railway core cables are responsible for transmitting power and signals to trains, which is crucial to keeping the rail systems operating safely and efficiently,” he said.