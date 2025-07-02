“Crossing bells are an essential part of public safety and play a huge role in warning people that a train is approaching. The removal of these bells has the potential to cause fatal accidents.”
Police said they took public safety very seriously and would like to remind offenders that “not only are you putting your community at risk when stealing these essential railway safety tools, but cutting any electrical wires comes with risk – including to yourself".
The police also wanted to remind scrap metal yards that police will be taking a hard line with anyone found to be receiving the bells or other stolen copper or metal.
“Anyone who sees anything at railway crossings and bridges that they are concerned about, such as wires that have been noticeably cut or bells missing, [should] contact the police immediately.”
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.