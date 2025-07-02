Hastings' Ariana Shipman, a 29-year-old apprentice line mechanic, is helping power communities across New Zealand.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hastings' Ariana Shipman, a 29-year-old apprentice line mechanic, is helping power communities across New Zealand.

Ariana Shipman once worked behind the scenes in Auckland’s theatres; now she’s helping to power communities across New Zealand.

The 29-year-old apprentice line mechanic is based at Unison in Hastings but spends much of her time on the road, working on high-impact infrastructure projects.

With the rest of her all-male crew, Shipman has recently helped install a new generator on the East Coast to power substations in the event of disruptions caused by weather events like Cyclone Gabrielle.

“It means if a town is disconnected from the rest of the circuit, you can still provide power as a temporary option,” she says.

She’s often the only woman on site.