In pictures: Dust storm hits Havelock North as wind whips up

A dust storm hits Havelock North on Friday afternoon. Video / Paul Taylor

A cloud of dust within a few minutes grew into a dust storm that covered all of Havelock North as strong winds hit.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Paul Taylor captured the dust storm as it formed, tracking in a southerly direction to Havelock North about 2pm.

It grew from a cloud covering a typical-size paddock to one spanning several hectares within a half hour.

MetService issued a strong wind watch for Hawke's Bay until 10pm tonight and conditions were dry on Friday - farmers have already hinted the region could be heading into another drought.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said given how dry the region was it was not a totally "uncommon" occurrence.

"On really windy days like today, you notice hazy conditions."

McInnes said the region had been hit by gusts of more than 90km/h from Mahia to Takapau.

A dust bowl, seen here from Te Mata Peak, makes its way across Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

He noted that Niwa (National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research) estimated Hawke's Bay had a soil moisture deficit of about negative 30 per cent.

"The soil moisture is quite a bit drier than normal."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council land scientist Tim Norris said it was common to get strong winds like this in spring and the combination of the strong, gusty winds and cultivation season had likely resulted in the dusty conditions.

"At this time of year in Hawke's Bay, it is common for cultivation to be taking place.

"There are a lot of new crops going in as we come to the end of winter and summer crops are being planted from now through to December.

"We have dust pots across the Heretaunga Plains that measure dust deposition over each month, giving us an indication of wind erosion."

Generally, during the spring months between September and November, these measured comparatively higher quantities of dust, he said.



Regional council's group manager integrated catchment management Iain Maxwell said landowners can put in place good land management practice to ensure the soil and air quality is healthy, and to make something like this is less likely to occur.

Police confirmed they had received several calls from members of the public regarding dust along Pakipaki Rd, "with poor visibility in the area", a spokesperson said.

"There's high winds all across the district and police advise people to drive to the conditions: take it slow if you have to travel."

A Hawke's Bay Today photographer captures a cloud of dust as it gathers size across Hastings. Photo / Paul Taylor

The dust cloud grew as it headed south towards Havelock North. Photo / Paul Taylor