In pictures: Peek inside Municipal Building in Hastings before opening

When the historic Municipal Building in Hastings was closed in 2014, little did anyone know it would remain unoccupied for another eight years.

Hawke's Bay Today was invited to take a peek inside the grand old building this week before its reopening, which is estimated to be in May 2022.

Much-needed earthquake strengthening has been carried out on the building to bring it up to safety standards, and the $23 million project is nearing completion.

The Municipal Building on Heretaunga St East still boasts its old charm with the likes of the iconic ballroom and Shakespeare Room, but will also feature plenty of new bells and whistles when it reopens.

That includes a new shop and eatery spaces on the ground floor, a new i-Site, new conference and entertainment rooms, and a new laneway which runs between the Municipal Building and Opera House.

Hastings District Council group manager corporate Bruce Allan said the covered laneway would be a hive of activity when it opened, and would include outdoor seating and tables backing out from a new restaurant.

"I think it is going to be an amazing space and the space that I think will give people the most surprise," he said.

"The laneway came about because we had the kitchen area off the end of the ballroom that needed to come off because it was earthquake-prone.

"That created a 5m-wide laneway between the Opera House and the Municipal Building."

About $37m has been spent on the project to earthquake strengthen and upgrade the Municipal Building ($23m) and the neighbouring Opera House ($14m), the latter of which reopened in 2020 shortly before Covid hit New Zealand.

The project also includes upgrades to the streetscape outside the Municipal Building.

Hawkes' Bay company Gemco Construction has overseen the Municipal Building project.