More than 3000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 across Hawke's Bay over the weekend, with those who got their first jab on Super Saturday now eligible for their second. Photo / NZME

There have been no Covid-19 cases announced in Hawke's Bay following the detection of the virus in Napier's wastewater system last week.

And new mobile vaccination clinic campervans and a second Super Saturday event planned for the region aim to keep it that way.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board on Monday unveiled its new mobile vaccination clinics, run in partnership with Hauora providers, iwi and Tihei Mauri ora, which will head to Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay later this week, targeting the region's unvaccinated.

Chris McKenna, Covid-19 senior responsible officer, said while Hawke's Bay's population had achieved 86 per cent of first doses and 74 per cent fully vaccinated, providers were working together to find new ways to vaccinate harder to reach communities.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board has unveiled its new mobile vaccination clinic which will head to Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay this week. Photo / Supplied

"These mobile vans are another avenue where we will be reaching out to our Wairoa and Central Hawke's Bay communities first, followed by Napier and Hastings in the coming weeks," she said. "While our region is seeing great uptake of the vaccine, we still have a way to go and we hope these vans will reach people those who are yet to have their first, or are due their second dose."

Hastings and Napier lead the region with 86 per cent of the eligible population having received at least their first dose with Central Hawke's Bay at 85 per cent.

Wairoa, however, lags behind at 77 per cent.

McKenna was pleased the region's Māori population has reached a new milestone, with 70 per cent having had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board noted an increase in Covid-19 testing across the region following news that the virus had been detected in Napier's wastewater last week. Photo / Warren Buckland

"This is a great milestone for our Māori communities as more than 1270 came forward to get vaccinated at the weekend, but we have more work to do to reach a truly equitable uptake."

Outreach vans run by Choices – Kahungunu Health Services for mobile in-home vaccinations were another popular option aimed at riding the gap, with people able to get vaccinated by calling 0800 22 68 43 to book, she said.

The DHB is also in its final planning stages of a follow-up to Super Saturday "2nd shot weekend" to be held this weekend, November 13-14, with more details to follow.

"All of these initiatives help to support vaccine uptake across the region so we can start to live more normal lives once fully vaccinated," McKenna said.

"There are ample opportunities to get vaccinated at pharmacies, GPs, Māori health clinics or DHB-led clinics.

She said getting vaccinated was the "best protection" against Covid-19.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst praised the effort of more than 900 people who got vaccinated at a drive-through clinic at Splash Planet in Hastings. Photo / File

A positive Covid-19 wastewater result was confirmed in Napier on Friday afternoon following samples taken on November 3.

Follow-up results have yet to be released though the most recent samples taken from Hastings and Wairoa have come back negative.

It saw an increase in Covid-19 testing and vaccinations across the region over the weekend, with more than 3000 people getting jabbed.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst congratulated the more than 900 people who got vaccinated at the drive-through clinic held at Splash Planet on Sunday.

"Many were getting their first vaccines and were arriving as soon as we started up and kept coming right up till when we finished," she said in a post on social media.

Everyone worked really hard to make this happen – thanks to our medical teams, our community teams, and our council teams for an exceptional day."