“The newly developed quarry will support its existing quarry which is adjacent to the land.

“Once quarrying operations have ceased on the land, the land will be rehabilitated.”

The site (in red) that has been purchased by Holcim NZ. Photo / HDC

The land purchase was worth about $3m, according to the OIO.

The property is at the end of Mere Rd and located next to the quarry and Hawke’s Bay Motorcycle Club’s popular motorbike track.

The property currently includes “a versatile mix of six grape varietals” and “the majority of vines were planted between 1995 and 1997″, a real estate blurb stated.

Holcim NZ said in a statement that it was yet to lodge any resource consent applications for the quarry expansion.

“The expansion supports long-term aggregate supply needs for the region, following changes to regional river management that have reduced access to river-based materials,” the statement read.

“Holcim is currently reviewing its consenting options and has not yet confirmed its application pathway.

“Operational details, including extraction methodology, production volumes, and any rehabilitation requirements, will be determined through the consent process.”

Holcim said it remained committed to operating responsibly and maintaining strong relationships with the local community.

Holcim NZ is owned by an overseas company, Holcim, and the land purchase required consent from the Overseas Investment Office.

The OIO has granted consent citing benefits to New Zealand that include “retention of jobs and supporting the Government’s transport policy”.

The existing quarry has been operating at the current site since the late 1970s and produces the likes of roading aggregates, which are used for highways and other roading projects, and other aggregates such as for making concrete.

The land that has been purchased was most recently owned by Saint Clair Estate Wines Ltd, which sold the property.

It is referred to as 166 Mere Rd but is actually three land titles at the end of Mere Rd.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.