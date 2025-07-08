The OIO has granted consent citing benefits to New Zealand that include “retention of jobs and supporting the Government’s transport policy”.
The existing quarry has been operating at the current site since the late 1970s and produces the likes of roading aggregates, which are used for highways and other roading projects, and other aggregates such as for making concrete.
The land that has been purchased was most recently owned by Saint Clair Estate Wines Ltd, which sold the property.
It is referred to as 166 Mere Rd but is actually three land titles at the end of Mere Rd.
