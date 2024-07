Devika and Shelby Renall, 4, meeting Santa in the Napier CBD on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

Rain and winter blues didn’t stop people from donning their puffer jackets and flocking to the Napier CBD on Saturday to experience some early Christmas cheer.

There was no shortage of fun family festivities from songs to Santa, even with many events moved under cover.

Highlights included face painting, special market deals and the Hawke’s Bay Soul Choir’s rousing performance.

Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang went along to check it out.