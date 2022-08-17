Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

'I'll never ride on the roads again': Hit Napier cyclist slams local drivers

5 minutes to read
Terence Fitzgerald of Napier had two heart attacks after he and his small dog Bailey were knocked off his bicycle by an SUV at the Taradale Rd/Hyderabad Rd roundabout. Photo / Warren Buckland

Terence Fitzgerald of Napier had two heart attacks after he and his small dog Bailey were knocked off his bicycle by an SUV at the Taradale Rd/Hyderabad Rd roundabout. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

No one called an ambulance for Terence Fitzgerald when an SUV collided with his bicycle and sent him and his dog Bailey crashing onto a Napier road.

After spending three minutes unconscious and 20 more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.