7-year-old Wairoa boy died in Oranga Tamariki care

The boy's death on Sunday night is currently being investigated. Photo / File

Oranga Tamariki has confirmed a boy found dead in Wairoa died in its care.

Police earlier said a 7-year-old died in the northern Hawke's Bay town on Sunday and was living in Frasertown.

The boy was found unresponsive at his home address, and despite efforts to revive him was pronounced dead at Wairoa Hospital.

A police spokesperson said a post-mortem was completed on Tuesday, and the results of this will help determine cause of death.

Earlier police said the tragedy was being treated as "unexplained".

In a statement this evening, Dee McManus-Emery, the deputy chief executive services for children and families at Oranga Tamariki, said: "We are devastated at the passing of this young boy."

He was in the care of Oranga Tamariki, living with approved caregivers, McManus-Emery confirmed.

"For privacy reasons and while police continue to make enquires, we cannot provide further detail at this time.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the whanau and those who knew him."