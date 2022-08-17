Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

'I'll never ride on the roads again': Hit Napier cyclist slams driving culture

5 minutes to read
Terence Fitzgerald of Napier and his small dog Bailey were struck and knocked off his bicycle by a car at a Taradale Road/Hyderabad Road roundabout resulting in a heart attack. Reporter James Pocock/Video Warren Buckland.

Terence Fitzgerald of Napier and his small dog Bailey were struck and knocked off his bicycle by a car at a Taradale Road/Hyderabad Road roundabout resulting in a heart attack. Reporter James Pocock/Video Warren Buckland.

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

No one called an ambulance for Terence Fitzgerald when an SUV collided with his bicycle and sent him and his dog Bailey crashing onto a Napier road.

After spending three minutes unconscious and 20 more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.