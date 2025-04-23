The gun, first produced in 1896, was captured by units of the First NZ Expeditionary Force during World War I.

It was later returned to New Zealand and presented to Waipawa by the Government.

Waipawa and District RSA chair Terry Kingston said the cannon had needed a spruce up so the RSA came to the party.

“Our committee had some excess funds so we decided to pay for the cannon to have a refurbishment so it was looking good for Anzac Day,” Kingston said.

“We wanted to put the money to good use and knew at this stage any re-do of council’s assets wouldn’t be done for a couple of years.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council's 105mm German Field Gun on its way for refurbishment at Longridge Panel Beating, Painting and Engineering in Waipukurau.

“So we decided to do something for the community and save ratepayers money at the same time.”

But when staff at Longridge Panel Beating, Painting and Engineering in Waipukurau began sandblasting it the makeover became a much bigger job as rust and holes in the steel were exposed.

Kingston said after inspecting the damage with the council it was decided that fundamental repairs would be carried out to ensure the historic cannon would last not just for this generation, but more to come.

“It took longer than we thought and of course that increased the cost which ended up at just under $10,000.

“It’s an important piece of war history and we felt it was worth the effort.”

Council contributed about $900 for work around the site at the Waipawa town clock.

The last time it had some work done on it was in 1981 when a community work scheme, with help from public donations, paid for repairs.

On Anzac Day 1982 it was returned to the community to serve as part of NZ Military history.

Mayor Alex Walker said the council has worked in partnership with the Waipawa RSA for decades to look after memorials and the annual Anzac Civic services.

“It will be lovely to see the cannon with a new coat of paint.”

As well as the cannon, the Hatuma War Memorial, near Waipukurau has also been reinstalled after vandals damaged it in April last year.

The cost to repair it was $4522.

Walker said the memorial was a sacred reminder of the sacrifices made by brave locals.

“It being vandalised was deeply upsetting, but seeing the community come together (at the unveiling) reaffirms our shared commitment to honouring our heritage,” Walker said.

