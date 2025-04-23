The refurbished 105mm German Field Gun back in place beneath the town clock in Waipawa.
It’s not the fact Central Hawke’s Bay District Council owns a rare 20th-century cannon - it’s what it’s choosing to do with it.
No, it’s not putting it on its southern border to ward off amalgamation with Tararua.
Nor is it swinging it around on its northern border to keep Hastings and the rest of Hawke’s Bay out.
Instead it has decided to allow the Central Hawke’s Bay community to give the 1913 105mm German Field Gun the tender, love and care it needs, so it can sit proudly under the Waipawa town clock for its community to visit on Anzac Day.
“We wanted to put the money to good use and knew at this stage any re-do of council’s assets wouldn’t be done for a couple of years.
“So we decided to do something for the community and save ratepayers money at the same time.”
But when staff at Longridge Panel Beating, Painting and Engineering in Waipukurau began sandblasting it the makeover became a much bigger job as rust and holes in the steel were exposed.
Kingston said after inspecting the damage with the council it was decided that fundamental repairs would be carried out to ensure the historic cannon would last not just for this generation, but more to come.
“It took longer than we thought and of course that increased the cost which ended up at just under $10,000.
“It’s an important piece of war history and we felt it was worth the effort.”
Council contributed about $900 for work around the site at the Waipawa town clock.
The last time it had some work done on it was in 1981 when a community work scheme, with help from public donations, paid for repairs.
On Anzac Day 1982 it was returned to the community to serve as part of NZ Military history.
Mayor Alex Walker said the council has worked in partnership with the Waipawa RSA for decades to look after memorials and the annual Anzac Civic services.