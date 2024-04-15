Thousands of people gathered at the central Auckland Anzac Dawn Service at the Auckland Domain and across Aotearoa to mark Anzac Day 2023. Video / Whakaata Māori

Vandalism of two Central Hawke’s Bay memorial monuments just weeks before Anzac Day services are set to take place has been described as “senseless and stupid” by a local who often helps look after the area.

Damage to the Hātuma Anzac Memorial boulder plaque and the nearby Settlers’ Memorial stone in Hātuma, near Waipukurau, has led to widespread frustration and sadness among those in the small community, including the region’s mayor.

Hātuma resident Narelle McCormick stands at the site where a community war memorial boulder was vandalised. Photo / Warren Buckland

Originally, it was believed that only the memorial boulder was vandalised on Friday, but damage to the Settlers’ Memorial stone nearby was also later discovered.

Narelle McCormick lives close to the monuments and often goes to the site to mow the lawns and surrounding area to help with upkeep. She said damage to the Settlers’ Memorial stone was discovered the day after.

“It had a marble front on it, and they had smashed it all off. It’s in smithereens on the ground.”

Police confirmed they were aware of wilful damage to the cenotaph on Settlement Road, Hātuma, on Friday, April 12. A spokesperson said police believe a sledgehammer was used.

After seeing the damage, McCormick said this was likely the case.

“They would have had to hit it with a huge amount of force because it was a brass plaque. It’s got hammer marks in it.”

A marble panel of the Settlers' Memorial stone near the boulder has also been vandalised. Photo / Warren Buckland

It’s not the first time the area has been subject to vandalism, McCormick said.

“We’ve had a few issues over the last couple of years with someone doing doughnuts by the memorial in the wet and roughing up the grass. As a community, we’ve refilled, re-rolled, and re-grassed it.”

She said it was frustrating to see the lack of respect shown for those who risked their lives for the community and Aotearoa.

“Those people went away and died for us. If it wasn’t for them, there is no way we would have the lives that we have.

“[The vandalism] is just senseless and stupid behaviour.”

CHB Mayor Alex Walker said she was sad and angry that someone thought they could act so disrespectfully in the community.

“The placement of the stone and memorial have been community-led, and council-supported initiatives over many years.

“I am committed to continuing to work with the Hātuma community on what restoration needs to look like. In reality, that is something that will need to happen after Anzac Day. I expect that their annual 9am service, in front of the damaged memorial, will be particularly poignant this year.”

The memorial boulder and plaque lists men from the district who served in World War I and II. Names of those who died during the wars are marked with an asterisk.

It was unveiled on April 15, 2005, after local community members collaborated to create a lasting tribute to those who served. It is the regular site of the community Anzac services.

CHB district council chief executive Doug Tate said planned Anzac Day services would go ahead at the Hātuma Memorial despite the damage.

“Council staff have met with the RSA, and after Anzac Day we will work together to see the Hātuma Anzac Memorial repaired. Council will also work to have the Settlers’ Memorial stone repaired.”

There are also plans in place to prevent certain methods of wilful damage, Tate said.

“Plans for the installation of bollards around the Hātuma Memorial with community were well underway, with a date for a community working bee the last step to be confirmed.

“While the bollards were not in place, it is unlikely they would have prevented the deliberate, wilful damage that was caused to both memorials.”

Police said inquiries into the vandalisms were ongoing.

Those with any further information could contact police via 105 and quote file number 240413/2346.