Hit and run: Pedestrian seriously injured by vehicle in Waipukurau

A pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle in Waipukurau on Saturday night. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police are investigating a hit and run accident in Central Hawke's Bay.

A pedestrian was seriously injured by a vehicle in Waipukurau on Saturday night.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 10pm on Jellicoe St.

The spokeswoman said the vehicle involved had left the scene and police were making enquiries.

A St John spokesperson said they assessed and treated one patient with serious injuries who was transported to Hawke's Bay hospital's emergency department.

Emergency services attended two motor vehicle incidents ending in injury on Friday night.

The first was a crash involving two cars on Taradale Rd in Napier about 6pm.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance staff assessed and treated one patient with moderate injuries who was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital's emergency department.

The second incident involved a car crashing into a building on Nelson St in Hastings at 11.52pm.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance staff assessed and treated one patient with moderate injuries at the scene.