Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

High cost of making ice cream a barrier to export success: Hastings manufacturer

3 minutes to read
Customers in line for some ice cream at Rush Munro's in Hastings pre-Covid. Photo / NZME

Customers in line for some ice cream at Rush Munro's in Hastings pre-Covid. Photo / NZME

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Hawke's Bay ice cream manufacturer says the sweet taste of export success is likely to remain elusive despite Government optimism over foreign markets.

It comes as a Government study, released this week, claimed premium

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.