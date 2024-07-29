Rain could start as early as Tuesday, mainly making itself known in the ranges.

“Into Tuesday, we could see some rain moving through from the northwest, but it shouldn’t be too much. Wednesday could be a little bit breezy with those north-westerly winds.”

Makgabutlane said the second half of the week from Thursday was looking “a bit on the wet side” as the low-pressure system wrapped around the east and produced an onshore flow.

“That’ll bring quite a bit of moisture. On Thursday, there is a possibility of heavy rain.”

The onshore flow would also likely produce a drop in temperatures as the low continued to gather steam.

“Across the country, we are expecting a cooler end to the week, so those daytime temperatures on Thursday and Friday will stay around the low to mid-teens,” Makgabutlane said.

“This week will probably have quite a wintery feel to it.”

Hawke’s Bay has set temperature records and experienced bouts of heavy rainfall and frost in the past few months.

Temperatures in the region soared above winter averages last month, with Hastings’ station mercury reading hit 25.6C marking the national high at the time and setting a new record for the city’s highest June temperature.

Some parts of the East Coast also saw as much as 200mm of rainfall in 24 hours last month as flooding tore through the Wairoa region.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.