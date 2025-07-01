Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Opinion

Opinion: Footpath parking is getting worse - it’s time to take a stand, or photos

By Chris Teo-Sherell
Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

A case of walkers being left all at sea in Frimley, Hastings. Photo / Living Streets Aotearoa

A case of walkers being left all at sea in Frimley, Hastings. Photo / Living Streets Aotearoa

Opinion by Chris Teo-Sherell

You’re driving along when all of a sudden there’s a truck blocking the road.

It’s not clear what’s happening. Nobody’s there to explain what’s going on or to direct you safely around the truck or asking you to use a detour.

You were already pushed for time and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today