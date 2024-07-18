The bar at the river mouth has been in the spotlight since June 26 floods that saw the Wairoa River overflow - amid torrential rain - and flood about 120 homes in lower Wairoa township.

Long-term residents and the town’s mayor criticised the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council for not starting work early enough to open the bar on that occasion, to allow the water to escape and potentially prevent the flooding.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council manages the river and river mouth and gives the go-ahead for the opening of the bar.

A heavy rain watch is in place for northern parts of the country for Friday night and Saturday morning and rain is also expected in Hawke’s Bay over that period, and for much of Saturday, but to a lesser extent than initially forecast.

“There is rain on the way [for Hawke’s Bay] but it is unlikely to reach any sort of rain warning criteria,” MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

“[Saturday] will be a wet day but luckily not as bad as it could have been.”

He said earlier in the week the forecast “was a bit of a moving beast”.

“Earlier in the week it looked like it could have been a lot worse around Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay.

“Luckily it is staying a bit further away than what was originally predicted.”

