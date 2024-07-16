An aerial view of the lower part of Wairoa township and the Wairoa River mouth and bar, 10 days after the floods. Photo / Paul Taylor
A report suggesting how to improve management of the Wairoa River mouth was “pretty well disregarded” by the regional council in the lead-up to the latest floods in Wairoa, according to the town’s mayor.
The regional council has defended its decision to wait until the Monday afternoon to give the go-ahead, stating there would “likely be insufficient flow in the river to keep a new opening in place” if work had started earlier.
HBRC chair Hinewai Ormsby told RNZ in the immediate aftermath of the flood: “I guess we can all agree that if the mouth could have been opened earlier, there would have been far less impact on those communities who are quite vulnerable”.
Pryde Contracting’s Hamish Pryde told RNZ, that in his opinion, “when you are dealing with people’s houses and livelihoods with flooding there should be a greater margin of error and should be more erring on the side of safety”.
However, he said it was “not really for me to decide whether that was a fair call” around the timing.