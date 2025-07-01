Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay women’s rugby: MAC’s grand final victory dedicated to sisters’ late parents

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

The champion MAC women's rugby team. Co-coach Patrice Mareikura (right) can be seen holding a picture of her late parents. Photo / Emma Rodger

The champion MAC women's rugby team. Co-coach Patrice Mareikura (right) can be seen holding a picture of her late parents. Photo / Emma Rodger

Sisters Whitley and Patrice Mareikura embraced after the final whistle blew at Mitre 10 Sports Park in Hastings.

The player-coaches had just led their team, MAC, to a 34-26 victory over Clive in the final of the Hawke’s Bay women’s premier rugby competition on Saturday.

Their late parents, , had previously played for MAC and were staunch supporters of the Flaxmere-based club.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today