She is heading to the Sanoviv Medical Institute in Mexico, where she’ll undergo an integrative treatment programme that combines Eastern and Western therapies, with a mix of professionals from oncologists to psychologists.
“I don’t have any guarantees for this treatment,” Higgs says.
“But to me, it’s something that will at least help me recover from radiation, give my body a boost, and I am hoping that it gives me a few more years to finish my degree and start working.”
As a nursing student, Higgs says she’s approaching the treatment with a mix of hope and scrutiny.
“I’m always going to do chemo, surgery, radiation, whatever I can do.
“But it’s my fifth time having cancer now, second time within less than a year. So, it’s getting to the point where I think I need to be looking at this sort of stuff if I want to stay here.”