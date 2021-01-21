Hawke's Bay: Truckie stuck in crashed cab while power company makes live lines safe

Emergency services are waiting to free the trapped driver who remains in the cab until the downed powerlines can be switched off.

A truck driver has been freed after he was stuck in his crashed cab while a power company ensured power lines draped over his vehicle were safe.

State Highway 2 near Waipawa has been closed after the accident which left live power lines draped across the truck and trailer. Hawke's Bay Today understands the driver has minor injuries. He walked from the cab, to a nearby ambulance after the OK was given to free him.

Emergency services had been called to the site on Great North Rd, near the intersection with Abbotsford Rd, at 3.40pm on Thursday.

Emergency services are waiting to free the trapped driver who remains in the cab until the downed powerlines can be switched off. Photo / Rachel Wise

Two fire trucks, one from Waipawa and one from Waipukurau, are in attendance along with police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or find an alternative route while the road is closed. Powerlines have sustained damage during the crash.