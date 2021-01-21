WorkSafe won't investigate Omakere farm fatality

WorkSafe is still making inquiries in regards to the fatality near Waipukurau, but won't investigate the Omakere farm fatality. Photo / File

WorkSafe has confirmed that the Omakere farm fatality on Saturday does not fall under its jurisdiction.

Havelock North man David Frederick Daunton, 89, went out on a quad bike in Omakere and failed to return. His body was located shortly before 10pm.

"After making initial inquiries it was established the matter did not fall within WorkSafe's jurisdiction and the file was closed," a spokesperson said.

WorkSafe is continuing to make inquiries in regards to an earlier fatal farm incident on January 9 to determine whether it falls within its jurisdiction.

Samantha Windle, 20, from the Ruapehū area, died in a farm vehicle roll near Waipukurau.