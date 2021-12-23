Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke's Bay student slams MIQ system as border closures extended

4 minutes to read
Jasmine Roydhouse-Ross is driving tractors and unloading trucks in country Victoria after being unable to return home. Photo / Supplied

Jasmine Roydhouse-Ross is driving tractors and unloading trucks in country Victoria after being unable to return home. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A Hawke's Bay university student unable to see her family at Christmas because she is stuck in Australia says New Zealand is at risk of losing young professionals if the "unfair" MIQ system isn't scrapped.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.