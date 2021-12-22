Voyager 2021 media awards
Drownings at Napier beach prompt signs, flotation devices

Emergency services attend the tragic drowning of a young boy on December 10 at Marine Parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

By Sahiban Hyde

Napier City Council will introduce additional signage and public rescue equipment after recent drownings along Marine Parade.

The equipment is funded by New Zealand Search and Rescue and the devices are designed to be

