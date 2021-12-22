Drownings at Napier beach prompt signs, flotation devices

Emergency services attend the tragic drowning of a young boy on December 10 at Marine Parade. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier City Council will introduce additional signage and public rescue equipment after recent drownings along Marine Parade.

The equipment is funded by New Zealand Search and Rescue and the devices are designed to be thrown to a person in the water to assist them until emergency services arrive.

Pacific Beach at Marine Parade has again come under the spotlight after a five-year-old drowned on December 10.

The solutions were part of discussions undertaken by the water safety working group which includes the council, police, Surf Life Saving NZ, and Swimming NZ about short, medium and long-term solutions to keeping people safe on Marine Parade.

Surf Life Saving's search and rescue co-ordinator Jess Bennett said raising local knowledge of the particular conditions at beaches in the area was crucial.

"We need to make sure people know their beaches, and they share that knowledge with their visitors, and friends and family.

"This beach at Marine Parade is a prime example. It can look calm but under the surface there is a steep drop-off, strong undertow and unpredictable waves.

"The stones on the water's edge can also be unstable under foot and it is very easy to be knocked off your feet. It can be really dangerous and extremely difficult to exit the water."

Napier City Council funds the summer lifeguard services at Marine Parade during the weekdays, and Surf Life Saving NZ was reviewing how the patrols could be enhanced.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said that if people saw someone close to, or in the water at Marine Parade, to speak up as they may not be aware of the risks.

"There have been too many tragedies on our beaches.

"If you see anyone in trouble, call 111 immediately. And at all times, swim between the surf lifesaving yellow and red flags."

In the short-term additional signage will be put up along Marine Parade.

The signs will reiterate that it is unsafe to swim or paddle at the water's edge, even if the water looks calm.

Jared Matthews with an example of signs he wants put in place to warn of dangers in the Marine Parade surf. Photo / Paul Taylor

Napier man Jared Matthews has campaigned for better signage along the stretch, and said he wanted to put in place signage designed privately.

He previously said many of the people who had contacted him had tales of concern about signs already in place – not enough, writing too small, and the wrong colours.

Water safety messaging specific to Marine Parade will be promoted on radio, at facilities and accommodation situated along Marine Parade over the summer months.

In 2022, Swimming New Zealand, with the water safety working group, would ensure local information was added to their education programmes in schools.

This was aimed at building awareness among children and youth of the specific risks of local water areas such as Marine Parade.

A coastal public safety assessment is being undertaken by Surf Life Saving NZ and is due to Napier City Council in April 2022.

This updated assessment will help inform water safety initiatives in the longer term.

The local water safety working group will meet regularly to pull together their expertise and action water safety initiatives, including implementing recommendations of the coastal public safety assessment.

The December 10 drowning was the latest of at least seven drownings, including at least four children, aged 7 and under, along the city beachfront in the past 25 years, along with numerous near misses.

Pacific Surf Life Saving Club chairman Harry Machiela advised people to swim in front of the club house when lifeguards were on patrol and listen to their guidance.

He previously said the signage around Marine Pde was "inadequate" and wanted council to address the issue.