Hawke's Bay A and P Society president Simon Collin (right) chats with past president Peter Tod before the society's meeting to decide on a possible sale of Tomoana Showgrounds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay A and P Society president Simon Collin (right) chats with past president Peter Tod before the society's meeting to decide on a possible sale of Tomoana Showgrounds. Photo / Warren Buckland

Almost 160 years of the Hawke's Bay Show has entered another era with the agreement of A and P society members to sell the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings – to make sure the show survives.

The decision was made at a Special General Meeting of the Hawke's Bay A and P Society on Monday at the showgrounds' Exhibition Hall.

Full detail from the meeting were not immediately available and a statement was expected overnight from the Hastings District Council.

Needing 10 per cent of the society's 600-plus members in attendance and two-thirds to support the move, there was little opposition to the sale which follows last week's Hastings District Council completion of its formalities in deciding to purchase 40 of the 42 hectares for $7.5 million, subject to the society's acceptance of the offer.

As part of the agreement, the showgrounds will be designated as a reserve managed by a trust with representatives of the A and P society, the council, and nearby Waipatu Marae, and the society will have 10-days free-use of the showgrounds each year, primarily around the show each October, and free use of office space.

With the show and the formation of the society dating back to an 1863 event near Havelock North, the showgrounds have been owned by the A and P society since 1911, although it was not until 1925 that the Hawke's Bay A and P Show was first held there.

It's always been one of the major shows in New Zealand, being acclaimed as the Royal Agricultural Society's Royal Show in-turn with the Manawatu, Southland, Waikato and Canterbury shows each year for many years.

Amid a new era of shows allocation, it became the showgrounds, bounded by Kenilworth, Karamu and Elwood Rds and the Hawke's Bay railway line, it became at least a semi-permanent home of the Royal Show in 2015, with contracts to stage the Royal event annually through to 2021.

The sequence was broken by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to a scaled-down show in 2020, cancellation last year and a rethink by the RAS as to the future of the Royal Show.

The RAS website lists 85 A and P associations, most more than a century old and all likely to stage shows from single day to three or four day events from September this year to April-May 2023, most recovering from cancellation last season.

There are five A and P shows from Wairoa to Dannevirke each year, the Hawke's Bay Show being scheduled for October 19-21.