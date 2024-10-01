Austin Parina from Akina, Hastings, thought it was a scam call when organisers rang with the good news - but now he is planning a family road trip.
Parina was busy at work as a project technician at Te Whatu Ora when he received the winning phone call on Tuesday.
Parina thought the call was a hoax, and his colleagues did too.
“We’re being trained to spot scams at work at the moment and so I naturally thought I’m getting scammed. My colleagues couldn’t believe it either until they watched me collect the keys. I’m still processing it.”
Parina said he had a funny feeling a Ford Ranger might manifest for him.
“When I bought the ticket we were travelling to Rotorua and I remember I kept seeing Rangers on the road. I said to my wife ‘maybe it’s a sign’; my wife said ‘you’re dreaming’. This is living proof that it’s good to dream.”
Parina planned to take the school holidays off work to take his wife and three children aged 12, 7 and 5 on a road trip.
“We are looking forward to more sightseeing and exploring some beaches around New Zealand as a family.”
Parina said he usually tried to support charity fundraisers but never expected to win.
“I witness every day how busy the rescue helicopter is and often think ‘you never know, one day that could be me needing it’.”