The 37-year-old said he had never won anything in his life and was on cloud nine after receiving the news.

“It’s a bit of a step up from our Toyota Prius, my cousins won’t recognise me.”

Austin Parina thought it was a scam when he was told he was the winner. Photo / Simon Cartwright Commercial and Event Photographer

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0l 4WD was provided by Bay Ford Hastings and is valued at more than $86,000.

Parina said he had a funny feeling a Ford Ranger might manifest for him.

“When I bought the ticket we were travelling to Rotorua and I remember I kept seeing Rangers on the road. I said to my wife ‘maybe it’s a sign’; my wife said ‘you’re dreaming’. This is living proof that it’s good to dream.”

Parina planned to take the school holidays off work to take his wife and three children aged 12, 7 and 5 on a road trip.

“We are looking forward to more sightseeing and exploring some beaches around New Zealand as a family.”

Parina said he usually tried to support charity fundraisers but never expected to win.

“I witness every day how busy the rescue helicopter is and often think ‘you never know, one day that could be me needing it’.”

In its second year, the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust’s (HBRHT) lottery fundraiser aims to raise awareness and vital funds for its lifesaving service, while reconnecting with the community and offering some “pretty cool prizes”.

Trust chief executive Andy Quayle said the response reaffirmed that people valued the region’s lifeline service.

“This year’s lottery has been conducted amid a backdrop of challenging economic times for everyone. The support we have received is amazing.”

In total, 4282 tickets were sold, more than 600 tickets than were bought in 2023.

Austin Parina says he witnesses every day how busy the rescue helicopter is so wanted to support the lottery. Photo / Simon Cartwright Commercial and Event Photography

The trust contacted all those who purchased a ticket in 2023 to receive feedback on the lottery and prizes.

Based on that feedback, Quayle said they decided to change the type and number of prizes.

“The Ranger was at the top of the list for many, as was the concept of multiple prizes, something we hadn’t tried before.”

Quayle said fundraisers like the lottery were important to keep the service running.

It completes more than 400 rescue missions a year, including inter-hospital transfers, search and rescue missions, and pre-hospital missions from accidents and health emergencies.

“The community support we continue to receive is humbling and we remain grateful for these contributions that help keep our life-saving service free and accessible for everyone across Hawke’s Bay.”

First prize winner – Austin Parina, Hastings

A Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0l V6 4WD valued at $86,500 (inc GST).

Second prize winner - Marilyn Skyrme, Napier

A Scott Strike Eride 940 mountain bike – Large frame (Blue), A Scott Strike Eride Contessa 930 mountain bike – Medium frame (Bronze)

Two Hawke’s Bay Mountain Bike Club Adult Membershipa (2024 / 2025) all valued at $15,150 (inc GST).

Third prize winner – Alan Cole, Auckland

MacBook Air 13″, iPhone 15 28gb, iPad 10.2 wifi, Apple watch 45mm and Apple TV 64gb, all valued at $5175 (inc GST).