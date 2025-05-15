A Hastings house fire on Pakowhai Rd that left a dog dead last week was ”caused by a chimney defect that could not have been identified even if the chimney had been inspected", Hall said.

He said a house fire in Onekawa on Scully Cres, which destroyed a house and damaged the house next door in Napier on Sunday, was still being considered suspicious and was being investigated by police.

Fire and Emergency notes that every autumn there is a spike in the number of house fires caused by heat sources, such as heaters, chimneys, ash disposal, electric blankets and dryers.

Hall said nationally, there were 50% more of these types of fires in May, June and July compared with the rest of the year.

“Hawke’s Bay had 150 structure fires in 2024, with more than a third of those during sleeping hours [10pm to 8am].”

Hall said there were some easy ways that people can keep their households safe from unwanted fires.

He said people should keep furniture or anything flammable that may be drying at least a metre from the heater or fireplace.

“Electric blankets are also a fire risk – especially old or damaged electric blankets – so you should have your electric blanket tested before using it."

Hall said it was also important to ensure chimneys had been swept and cleaned before the first fire of the season, and to always use a fireguard or spark guard to shield against leaping embers from an open fire.

Hall said ashes can stay hot for up to five days, so careful consideration is needed when cleaning out a fireplace.

“Be sure they are left to cool in a metal bucket or bin on a concrete or metal surface, not decking or flooring, before being disposed of.”

Hall said it was crucial to have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, living room and hallway and to not only have an escape plan, but to also practice this with family so everyone knows where the safe meeting place is.

“The last thing we want people to be doing is looking for members of the family in case of a fire because quite often when we get fatalities it is because people have gone back in to find someone who isn’t out yet.”

He also said it was important not to go back in after pets.

“If you are running past your dog or cat, pick it up, but don’t stay in your house to find a pet.”

Hall said there was limited time to get out of the home, and there were factors other than the flames that would kill.

“A normal house fire is only survivable for three minutes, and that’s because most people who succumb to fire are not burned – they succumb to the fumes that come off modern-day furnishings and plastics are highly toxic.”

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.