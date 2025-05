Occupants of the home called emergency services to the Flaxmere house fire.

Occupants of the home called emergency services to the Flaxmere house fire.

Hawke’s Bay firefighters are battling a house fire in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the address by occupants of the home around 9.37am on Tuesday.

Firefighters were working to put out the fire just after 10am.

A spokesman said that “a couple of people” were being assessed at the scene in case of smoke inhalation by Hato Hone St John.

“We have had three crews, two from Hastings and one from Napier, there extinguishing the fire.”